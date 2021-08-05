Vikings Activate QBs Kirk Cousins & Nate Stanley From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve activated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings also activated K Riley Patterson from the PUP list.

Cousins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons by Washington.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract last year.

In 2020, Cousins appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown.