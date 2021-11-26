Vikings Activate S Josh Metellus Off COVID-19 List

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have activated S Josh Metellus off their COVID-19 list to the active roster. 

Metellus, 23, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan back in April of last year. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Metellus has appeared in nine games and recorded four tackles and no interceptions. 

