Vikings Activate S Josh Metellus Off COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have activated S Josh Metellus off their COVID-19 list to the active roster.

Metellus, 23, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan back in April of last year. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Metellus has appeared in nine games and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.