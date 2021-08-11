Vikings Activating WR Myron Mitchell From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have officially activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.

WR Myron Mitchell has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 11, 2021

Mitchell, 23, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama this past May.

During his college career at Alabama, Mitchell recorded 63 catches for 990 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with UAB.