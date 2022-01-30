Vikings Aiming For Second Interviews This Week With DeMeco Ryans & Kevin O’Connell, As Well As Potentially Jim Harbaugh

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings plan to request second interviews with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell this coming week.

The two will face off today in the NFC Championship game but both should be available, as one will be eliminated from the postseason and the other will have an extra week before the Super Bowl.

Pelissero adds there is also a possibility the Vikings bring in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh for an in-person interview. The two sides had a Zoom call on Saturday to gauge his interest.

All three spent time with new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in San Francisco.

Here’s where the Vikings’ coaching search stands so far:

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.

Ryans, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers and was also a head coaching candidate that offseason.

In 2021, the 49ers defense ranked No. 3 in fewest yards allowed, No. 9 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 61-24 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-5 record in bowl games.