NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Jonathan Greenard, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on making calls to trade up in the first round, noting they have had more success when other teams have called them: “They’re usually better coming in.” (Machota)

on making calls to trade up in the first round, noting they have had more success when other teams have called them: “They’re usually better coming in.” (Machota) Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey on his new extension: “Even though there are some guarantees on the (new) contract now, teams can eat dead money if they have to and move on if you’re a hindrance to the team’s success, so it’s always one kick at a time.” (Machota)

on his new extension: “Even though there are some guarantees on the (new) contract now, teams can eat dead money if they have to and move on if you’re a hindrance to the team’s success, so it’s always one kick at a time.” (Machota) Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger said he visited the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

Giants

Before the Giants traded DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals, OLB Brian Burns made headlines after expressing that he wanted the team to get an extension done for the defensive tackle. When appearing on The Exhibit podcast with Josina Anderson, Burns said he would like to see the team sign a veteran to fill the hole left by Lawrence.

“I would like to see a veteran,” Burns said. “Somebody who has done it before, somebody who has been in the paint — we’re not really in the position where we need to mold a bunch of young d-tackles, a veteran presence would be great in the middle of our defense, for sure.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Jonathan Greenard being absent from voluntary workouts: “There are conversations that take place with respect to players all the time. Sometimes, things get public, and other times, they don’t. But he’s a really good player, and we’re happy he’s part of our team.” (Goessling)

on being absent from voluntary workouts: “There are conversations that take place with respect to players all the time. Sometimes, things get public, and other times, they don’t. But he’s a really good player, and we’re happy he’s part of our team.” (Goessling) Mississippi State TE Seydou Traore had a handful of 30 visits, including with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)