Vikings Announce Three Roster Moves

The Vikings announced three roster moves on Monday, placing TE T.J. Hockenson and CB NaJee Thompson on the physically unable to perform list.

The team is also placing RB DeWayne McBride on the non-football injury list.

Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with the team back in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

