Vikings Claim TE Neal Johnson Off Waivers From Jets

The Vikings have claimed TE Neal Johnson off waivers from the Jets, per the NFL transaction wire.

Minnesota had an open roster spot after cutting two players earlier today.

Johnson, 6-4 and 233 pounds, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the Rams waived him during camp.

Johnson caught on with the Jets for a stint before being waived again.

During his five-year college career, Johnson recorded 101 receptions for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.