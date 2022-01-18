Vikings Complete Interview Eagles Executive Brandon Brown For GM

The Minnesota Vikings announced they interviewed Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown for their general manager position.

The Vikings full list of general manager interviews include:

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Brown got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown has been Philadelphia’s director of player personnel since the 2021 season.