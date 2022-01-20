Vikings Complete Interview With Browns Exec. Glenn Cook For GM Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have completed their interview with Browns’ vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook on Thursday.

We have completed an interview with Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook for our open General Manager position. 📰: https://t.co/bakWYi0E93 pic.twitter.com/teLhZixoo2 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 20, 2022

Here’s where things stand in Minnesota’s search for its next GM:

General Manager:

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016-2019 before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2020. Prior to Cleveland, Cook served as a scouting assistant with the Colts from 2011-2012 and was a pro scout with the Packers from 2012-2015.