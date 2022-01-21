Vikings Complete Interview With Rams OC Kevin O’Connell For HC Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced they completed an interview with Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for their head coach position.

We have completed an interview with Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/GHHBTAlmop pic.twitter.com/h2tp80tk4J — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 22, 2022

The Vikings full list of head coach interviews includes:

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranks No. 9 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.