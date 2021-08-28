Vikings Cut Three Players

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve waived C Cohl Cabral, DT Zeandae Johnson, and RB Ito Smith.

Teams have until Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players, so you can expect several more cuts to come from Minnesota.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April 2021.

Smith tried out for the New York Giants back in May and had a brief stint with the Cardinals earlier this month. The Vikings signed him earlier in the week.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.