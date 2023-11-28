Vikings Cut WR N’Keal Harry & QB Sean Mannion

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived WR N’Keal Harry and cut QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad.

Harry’s roster spot will be taken by WR Justin Jefferson, who was activated from injured reserve.

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster this summer and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster at the end of September. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.