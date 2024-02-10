Vikings DE Danielle Hunter Expected To Have ‘Very Strong’ FA Market

Jeremy Fowler’s sense regarding Vikings free agent DE Danielle Hunter is that it’ll be hard for Minnesota to keep him this offseason.

According to Fowler, Hunter will have a “very strong market” next month.

Several teams reportedly had interest in Hunter leading up to the trade deadline last year. However, no deal was reached.

Fowler specifically mentions the Bears and Jaguars as teams to watch for Hunter.

Hunter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two recoveries.

