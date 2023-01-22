Vikings & Dolphins Request Interviews With Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings and Dolphins both have requested interviews with Seahawks associate HC/secondary coach Sean Desai.

He also interviewed with the Browns for their defensive coordinator vacancy but the job ended up going to Jim Schwartz.

Desai, 39, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.