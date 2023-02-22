Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson Agrees To Move Void Date

According to Field Yates, the Vikings and DT Dalvin Tomlinson agreed to move the void date of his contract to March 15th, giving the two sides more time to negotiate an extension.

The extension will also allow the team to avoid Tomlinson’s $7.5 million dead cap hit counting against them for 2023.

Tomlinson, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees.

In 2022, Dalvin Tomlinson appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Tomlinson as it becomes available.