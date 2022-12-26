Vikings DT James Lynch Out For Remainder Of Regular Season With Shoulder Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Vikings DT James Lynch will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a shoulder injury and is hoping to rehab in order to return for the playoffs.
Lynch, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019.
He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings, including a $690,996 signing bonus, $690,996 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $996,499.
In 2022, Lynch appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and made two starts, recording 20 tackles.
We will have more news on Lynch as it becomes available.
