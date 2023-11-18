Vikings Elevating LB Anthony Barr For Week 11, Not Activating WR Justin Jefferson

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are elevating LB Anthony Barr to the active roster for Week 11. In addition, the team is opting not to active WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve this week.

Jefferson could have potentially been activated this week but will continue to nurse a hamstring injury instead. The Vikings are also elevating CB Joejuan Williams from the practice squad.

Barr, 31, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal and later placed him on the PUP list.

He most recently visited with the Giants, Saints and Eagles before re-signing with his original team, the Vikings.

In 2022, Barr appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 58 total tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.