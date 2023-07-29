Vikings Exploring Trade Options For DE Danielle Hunter

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Vikings have looked at trade options for DE Danielle Hunter amid his contract dispute with the team.

Fowler also adds that the team has attempted to sign Hunter to a short-term extension, yet Hunter is looking for a long-term deal. Hunter is currently not willing to play for the $4.9 million base salary he is set to earn this season and is attending training camp, although not practicing, after already skipping the mandatory minicamp.

Hunter is due just $5.5 million in 2023 after the Vikings moved up money in his deal to patch up a contract dispute last year. The two sides have not yet been able to reach an agreement on an extension this offseason.

As a result, the Vikings have been getting legitimate trade interest from other teams in Hunter, and it appears quite possible Hunter could be the latest prominent Vikings player to exit this offseason.

By skipping the minicamp, Hunter is subject to fines totaling just under $100,000 for missing all three days under the CBA.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.