Vikings Extended OC Wes Phillips

The Minnesota Vikings signed OC Wes Phillips to a contract extension, per Ben Goessling.

The deal is for one additional year and keeps Phillips under contract through the 2026 season.

Like a lot of other key figures in Minnesota, Phillips had previously only been under contract through the 2025 season. The Vikings have inked both HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to extensions this offseason, though both for presumably a lot longer than Phillips.

Phillips, 45, is the son of longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips. He got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He moved up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.

Phillips joined the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2022.