Vikings RB Cam Akers Suffered Achilles Injury

Per Mike Garafolo, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said postgame that RB Cam Akers suffered an Achilles’ injury. This would be the second Achilles injury of Akers’ career.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

In 2023, Akers has appeared in seven games and rushed 22 times for 29 yards and one touchdown.

