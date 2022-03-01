Vikings Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have finished rounding out their 2022 coaching staff under new HC Kevin O’Connell.
The #Vikings 2022 coaching staff has been finalized.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 1, 2022
The Vikings on Monday announced the additions of six more coaches to the staff, including:
- ILB coach Greg Manusky
- Assistant WR coach/offensive QC coach Tony Sorrentino
- Assistant DL coach A’Lique Terry
- Defensive QC coach Steve Donatell
- Offensive QC coach Derron Montgomery
- Game management coordinator/pass game specialist Ryan Cordell
Manusky, 55, began his NFL coach with Washington as their linebackers coach back in 2001. He worked for the Chargers, 49ers and Colts before returning to Washington as their outside linebackers coach in 2016.
Washington would later promote Manusky to defensive coordinator for the 2017 season. He held that position until being fired in 2019. He landed in college football as a defensive analyst for Kentucky.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!