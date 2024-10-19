Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves, Downgrade TE T.J. Hockenson To Out

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed TE Robert Tonyan to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Vikings have waived WR Trishton Jackson. Additionally, Minnesota has elevated DL Jalen Redmond and OLB Bo Richter to the active roster for Week 7.

The Vikings also downgraded TE T.J. Hockenson and G Dalton Risner‘s statuses to out.

Tonyan, 30, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights-free agent for each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan then returned to the Packers on a restricted deal before agreeing to a new one-year deal with Green Bay. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason before joining Minnesota this offseason.

The Vikings released him coming out of training camp before re-signing him to the practice squad. He was released in October after signing to the active roster and re-signed to the practice squad again.

In 2024, Tonyan has appeared in four games for the Vikings and has not recorded a statistic.