Vikings Getting Trade Calls On DE Danielle Hunter

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are getting trade calls inquiring about DE Danielle Hunter.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Hunter is in the final year of his contract and playing great while Minnesota overall is struggling at 2-4 and in the midst of what team decision-makers call a “competitive rebuild.”

The Vikings gauged the market on Hunter this offseason before ultimately bringing him back on a one-year deal. Rapoport says under the right circumstances, a blockbuster midseason deal involving Hunter is definitely on the table.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Hunter has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.