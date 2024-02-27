Vikings GM On Trading Justin Jefferson: That Has Never Crossed My Mind

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on Tuesday, via Alec Lewis, that the idea of trading WR Justin Jefferson, “is not something that has ever crossed my mind.”

Jefferson became eligible for a new deal last offseason, and while the two sides negotiated through the summer, they were unable to reach an agreement on a new deal before the start of the 2023 season.

However, Jefferson remains under contract for one more season under the fifth-year option and both sides seem open to a new deal — one that will almost certainly make Jefferson one of the highest-paid players in football.

“I’m definitely aware of what I’ve been doing for the organization, what I’ve done ever since I’ve stepped foot on this NFL field,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “So I’m definitely going to do what’s right by getting the amount that I feel like I’m valued. I definitely will keep in mind the different stats and where I am as a player and as a receiver. So I’m definitely going to let the agent and all of that do all of the different negotiations and the different numbers. But I definitely would like and hope to be one of the highest-paid players and especially receivers.”

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 68 receptions on 100 targets for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

