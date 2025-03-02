Vikings Had Formal Combine Interview With Miami QB Cam Ward

Miami QB Cam Ward had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler notes it might not mean much but it’s at least interesting since Minnesota could lose 2024 starting QB Sam Darnold. The Vikings used a top-ten pick on QB J.J. McCarthy last year and Ward is not expected to be available when they’re on the clock this year.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

