Vikings & Harrison Smith Agree To New Deal To Keep Him In Minnesota

The Vikings and veteran S Harrison Smith have reached an agreement on a new contract that will keep him in Minnesota for the 2023 season, according to Ben Goessling.

Ian Rapoport reports that Smith receives $8 million for the 2023 season along with $2 million in incentives.

The Vikings have been shedding salary this offseason and moving on from some notable players.

Smith’s name came up as a potential cap casualty this offseason, but it appears they were able to figure out a deal that makes it work for at least one more year.

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 85 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 pass defenses.