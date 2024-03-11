Vikings Have Reached Out To Chiefs About Potential L’Jarius Sneed Trade

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Vikings are seen as a potential player to trade for Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed.

A lot will likely hinge on whether Kirk Cousins opts to re-sign with the Vikings, as losing him could shift Minnesota into a rebuild of some sort.

Even so, Breer reports that the Vikings have already reached out to the Chiefs about a potential Sneed trade.

Prior reports mentioned that the Vikings, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Lions, Falcons, and Jaguars all have some degree of interest in Sneed.

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

However, reports have made it clear that a trade involving Sneed is possible this offseason.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

We will have more news on Sneed as it becomes available.