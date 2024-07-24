Vikings Host RB Trenton Cannon For Workout

The Minnesota Vikings hosted RB Trenton Cannon for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Cannon, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers.

From there, the Titans signed Cannon to a contract back in 2022, he was released coming out of the preseason and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in 12 games and recorded three rushing attempts for four yards and no touchdowns, to go along with 328 yards as a kickoff return specialist.