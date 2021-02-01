Vikings Interviewing Giants WRs Coach Tyke Tolbert For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings will interview Giants WRs coach Tyke Tolbert this week for their offensive coordinator job.

Rapoport notes that Tolbert worked under former OC Gary Kubiak in Denver and would allow Minnesota to keep the same system.

Kubiak opted to retire this offseason and there has been some talk about possibly promoting Klint Kubiak to the job.

Tobert, 53, began his coaching career at LSU back in 1994 as a graduate assistant. He worked for several universities before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Cardinals in 2003 as their WRs coach.

From there, Tolbert worked for the Bills, Panthers and Broncos before the Giants hired him as their WRs coach back in 2018.

We’ll have more regarding the Vikings’ offensive coordinator job as the news is available.