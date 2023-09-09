Vikings & Justin Jefferson To Table Extension Talks Until Next Year

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings and WR Justin Jefferson are not expected to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension before Sunday’s opener.

According to Schefter, the two sides both made a strong effort to get a deal done, but the plan for now is to revisit talks after the season.

He has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, including the fifth-year option. This is the first year he’s eligible for an extension.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.