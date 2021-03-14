Vikings & LB Anthony Barr Working On Restructured Contract

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Vikings and LB Anthony Barr are working on a restructured contract that would reduce his $12.3 million salary.

However, in return for reducing his salary, Barr would become a free agent in 2022, as opposed to 2024.

The Vikings will get some cap room with this move.

Barr suffered a season-ending pectoral tear a few weeks into the 2020 season that led to him spending most of the year on injured reserve.

Barr, 28, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up his Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

In 2020, Barr was limited to appearing in two games for the Vikings and recorded six tackles and no sacks.