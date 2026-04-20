Vikings LB Ivan Pace Signing RFA Tender

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Vikings LB Ivan Pace is signing his restricted free agent tender on Monday.

Minnesota used the right-of-first-refusal tender on Pace, which will cost $3.52 million for the 2026 season.

Pace, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons, and was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Pace appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.