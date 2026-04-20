Vikings & Eagles Could Re-Visit Jonathan Greenard, Talks Have ‘Lost Steam’ Recently

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, executives around the league suspect Eagles GM Howie Roseman could make a deal this week beyond anything related to WR A.J. Brown.

Schefter mentions the Eagles have checked in on Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard multiple times this offseason and they could revisit discussions. However, Schefter says those talks have “lost steam” in the last few weeks, but Philadelphia’s wish list goes “well beyond” Greenard.

Minnesota had been adamant about fetching a premium day two pick for Greenard, per Schefter, and the Eagles currently hold picks 54, 68, and 98 on day two.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Greenard and the Vikings as the news becomes available.