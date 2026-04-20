Packers WR Bo Melton Signed ERFA Tender

Adam Schefter reports that Packers’ exclusive rights free agent WR Bo Melton signed his tender on Monday.

Melton, 27, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Seahawks out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season.

Melton rejoined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster. He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

At the start of 2026, Melton was placed on injured reserve by the Packers due to a knee injury that HC Matt LaFleur noted was not an ACL issue.

In 2025, Melton appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded four catches on 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed five times for 35 yards, added four tackles, and returned 19 kickoffs for 467 yards (24.6 average).