Vikings Looking To Add Veteran Quarterback

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings are looking to add a veteran quarterback to their room, as they are left with just QBs J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer.

Schefter doesn’t believe it will be a high-profile move, but Minnesota needs a veteran after Carson Wentz‘s season-ending shoulder injury. McCarthy is virtually a rookie after missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, and Brosmer is a first-year undrafted player.

With McCarthy coming off an ankle injury that’s sidelined him for over a month, the Vikings are a couple bad breaks from being in a real pickle at quarterback.

The Vikings have tried numerous times this year to configure the room behind McCarthy, striking out on bringing back Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones in the offseason.

Minnesota traded for QB Sam Howell, only to trade him away at the end of August and sign Wentz. The pickings are even slimmer now for the Vikings.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ quarterback situation as the news is available.