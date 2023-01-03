Vikings Make Four Moves, Place OT Brian O’Neill On IR

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings have placed OT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve.

The team is also signing C Greg Mancz and are adding OT Bobby Evans to their practice squad.

O’Neill, 27, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

The Vikings and O’Neill agreed to a restructured contract back in November.

In 2022, O’Neill appeared in and started 16 games for the Vikings at tackle.