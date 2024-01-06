Vikings Make Four Roster Moves For Week 18

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves for their regular season finale.

The full list of moves includes:

Vikings signed WR Lucky Jackson to their active roster.

to their active roster. Vikings placed WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Vikings elevated CB Jaylin Williams and CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April. However, Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

From there, Williams was signed to the Bears’ active roster for a few weeks before eventually returning to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2023, Williams appeared in five games and recorded two tackles and a pass defense.