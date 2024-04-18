Vikings Meeting With LSU QB Jayden Daniels On Thursday

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are scheduled to have dinner with LSU QB Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

The Vikings are exploring all their options in the draft to find a replacement for QB Kirk Cousins.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a candidate to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is generating a ton of interest from teams after a breakout final season.

Minnesota holds the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the draft and would need to move into the top two or three to have a chance to draft Daniels.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.