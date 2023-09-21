Vikings Officially Process Trade For RB Cam Akers, Place WR Jalen Nailor On IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced RB Cam Akers has passed his physical and the trade acquiring him from the Rams has been processed.

To free up room on the roster, Minnesota placed WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve. He’s out for a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers appeared in 15 games for the Rams and rushed for 786 yards on 188 carries (4.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns to go along with 13 receptions on 18 targets for 117 yards.

In Week 1, Akers rushed 22 times but for only 29 yards.