Vikings Officially Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Vikings announced that they have officially signed 15 undrafted free agents on Saturday.
The full list of players signing the Vikings includes:
- OL Alan Ali, TCU
- DT Calvin Avery, Illinois
- ILB Abraham Beauplan, Marshall
- OLB Andre Carter II, Army
- OL Jacky Chen, Pace
- CB C.J. Coldon, Oklahoma
- ILB Wilson Huber, Cincinnati
- WR Cephus Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana
- WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State
- ILB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- K Jack Podlesny, Georgia
- TE Ben Sims, Baylor
- WR Thayer Thomas, N.C. State
- CB NaJee Thompson, Georgia Southern
- CB Jaylin Williams, Indiana
Pace Jr., 22, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 after transferring to Cincinnati to Miami University (OH).
During his college career, Pace recorded 306 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles over the course of four seasons.
