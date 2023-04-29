Vikings Officially Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Vikings announced that they have officially signed 15 undrafted free agents on Saturday.

The full list of players signing the Vikings includes:

OL Alan Ali, TCU DT Calvin Avery, Illinois ILB Abraham Beauplan, Marshall OLB Andre Carter II, Army OL Jacky Chen, Pace CB C.J. Coldon, Oklahoma ILB Wilson Huber, Cincinnati WR Cephus Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State ILB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati K Jack Podlesny, Georgia TE Ben Sims, Baylor WR Thayer Thomas, N.C. State CB NaJee Thompson, Georgia Southern CB Jaylin Williams, Indiana

Pace Jr., 22, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 after transferring to Cincinnati to Miami University (OH).

During his college career, Pace recorded 306 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles over the course of four seasons.