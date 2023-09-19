Vikings Officially Sign G Dalton Risner, Place OL Oli Udoh On IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have officially signed G Dalton Risner to a contract and placed Oli Udoh on injured reserve with a torn quadriceps muscle.

Risner, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Broncos at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 overall guard out of 77 qualifying players.

Udoh, 26, was a sixth-round back out of Elon University back in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

The Vikings brought Udoh back on a new contract this past March.

In 2023, Udoh appeared in two games for the Vikings and made one start at offensive tackle.