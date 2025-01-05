Vikings On Reported Trade Interest In Kevin O’Connell: ‘There Will Be No Trade’

Pro Football Talk spoke with a Vikings’ source regarding the earlier report from Sunday that teams around the NFL are interested in pursuing a potential trade for HC Kevin O’Connell.

“We love Kevin and there will be no trade,” Pro Football Talk’s source said of the report.

Jay Glazer specifically reported that there are multiple NFL teams that will try to make a run at trading for O’Connell.

Glazer noted O’Connell is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and hasn’t had any contract talks with Minnesota yet.

Still, it would have been shocking if Minnesota let O’Connell out of the building after he’s become one of the best young coaches in the NFL.

O’Connell, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022.

In three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 34-16 with one playoff appearance and an 0-1 playoff record.