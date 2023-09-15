Vikings OT Oli Udoh Out For Season With Quad Injury

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that OT Oli Udoh will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious quad injury during Thursday’s loss to the Eagles.

You can expect the Vikings to place Udoh on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Udoh, 26, was a sixth-round back out of Elon University back in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

The Vikings brought Udoh back on a new contract this past March.

In 2023, Udoh appeared in two games for the Vikings and made one start at offensive tackle.