Vikings, Panthers Struggling To Bridge Compensation Gap In Adam Thielen Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that while the Vikings and Panthers have tried to work out a trade for veteran WR Adam Thielen, the two parties “continue to struggle to agree on compensation.”

Schefter mentions that Thielen would like to return to Minnesota, who is reportedly looking for receiver help in the trade market at this time.

Even so, the Panthers have made it clear that they’re not looking to give Thielen away and value him as a member of their team.

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Thielen as the news is available.