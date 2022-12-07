Vikings Place CB Akayleb Evans & TE Ben Ellefson On IR

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have placed CB Akayleb Evans and TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.
Evans, 23, attended Tulsa for three years before transferring to Missouri in 2021 as a graduate transfer. He was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
During his five-year college career, Evans recorded 110 tackles, one sack, one interception, 17 deflections, and three forced fumbles.
In 2022, Evans has appeared in ten games for the Vikings, making two starts and recording 23 tackles, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
