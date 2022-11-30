Vikings Place CB Andrew Booth On IR, Activate TE Ben Ellefson

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have placed CB Andrew Booth on injured reserve and activated TE Ben Ellefson.

Booth, 22, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. 

In 2022, Booth appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 12 total tackles. 

