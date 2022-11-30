Vikings Place CB Andrew Booth On IR, Activate TE Ben Ellefson

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have placed CB Andrew Booth on injured reserve and activated TE Ben Ellefson.

Booth, 22, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus.

In 2022, Booth appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 12 total tackles.