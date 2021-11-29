Vikings Place CB Patrick Peterson On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed CB Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 list.
The #Vikings have placed CB Patrick Peterson on Reserve/COVID-19.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 29, 2021
Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.
In 2021, Peterson has appeared in eight games for the Vikigns and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!