Vikings Place DE Danielle Hunter On Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

This move was expected after it was confirmed that Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal this offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks.