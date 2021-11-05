Vikings Place OL Dakota Dozier On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have placed practice squad OL Dakota Dozier on their practice squad’s COVID-19 list.

This comes one day after the Vikings placed C Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 list, so there’s some cause for concern for Minnesota’s offensive line.

Dozier, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.

Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before re-signing with Minnesota. The Vikings released him coming out of the preseason but added him to their active roster after clearing waivers.