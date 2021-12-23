Vikings Place RB Dalvin Cook On COVID-19 List, Four Other Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of five roster moves on Thursday including placing RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Vikings placed RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Vikings placed practice squad CB Tye Smith on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Vikings activated WR Dan Chisena from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Vikings activated practice squad G Kyle Hinton from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Vikings signed RB A.J. Rose to the practice squad.

Cook, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

In 2021, Cook has appeared in 11 games and recorded 226 rushing attempts for 1,067 yards (4.7 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 221 yards (7.4 YPC).